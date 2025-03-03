General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Quartermaine Seek Revenge on Curtis Ashford?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital is set to bring major drama as Drew Quartermaine delivers a fierce threat, Sasha Gilmore Corbin finds herself in a tense confrontation, and Brad Cooper receives shocking news. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri has a meaningful conversation with Gio Palmieri—unaware of their true connection. Let’s dive into the latest Port Charles shake-ups.

Drew Quartermaine isn’t one to back down from a fight, and this time, his warning is directed at Curtis Ashford. With Curtis plotting against him, Drew makes it clear that if anything is taken from him, he’ll be taking something in return. Could he retaliate with the help of Selina Wu and the damaging information she has on Portia Robinson? The battle lines are being drawn, and Curtis may soon find himself on the receiving end of Drew’s revenge.

Brad Cooper is left stunned when Lucas Jones hints at the possibility of rekindling their romance. As Brad clings to hope, his shady dealings with Selina could pose a major threat to his fresh start. Will his past mistakes cost him a second chance with Lucas?

Gio Palmieri sits down with Dante Falconeri, believing Dante might be the only one who understands what he’s going through. Still grieving his late father—who he believes was his biological parent—Gio shares his struggles with Dante, unaware that he’s actually talking to his real dad. As the two connect, will the truth about their relationship come to light?

Lulu Spencer turns to Damian Spinelli for help in uncovering secrets about Valentin Cassadine. With Martin Grey potentially holding key information on Charlotte Cassadine, Lulu is determined to dig deeper. Her investigation is sure to shake things up for Dante and Brook Lynn Quartermaine in the near future.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha finds herself in a terrifying situation when an unexpected visitor arrives. Gripping a meat mallet, she warns the intruder to leave or face the consequences. Could it be Jenz Sidwell, delivering a chilling warning about her involvement—and the baby she’s carrying?

With high-stakes confrontations, shocking discoveries, and looming threats, Port Charles is on the brink of chaos. As Drew and Curtis prepare for battle, Sasha fights to protect herself, and Gio unknowingly bonds with his father, General Hospital promises another must-watch episode. Stay tuned for more twists and turns.