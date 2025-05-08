General Hospital May 7 Episode Recap: Gio Confides in Emma; Brennan Briefs Joss and Vaughn; More DEETS Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has the audience seated for some comforting scenes between Gio and Emma. Gio confides in Emma and opens up to her about his controversial beach party. While it is a good thing that he has got someone to turn to in times of crisis, he will need it a lot in the future as Dante and Gio will clash when the latter learns that he is Gio’s father.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Lulu is relieved, and it has multiple reasons attached to it. One is that her son, Rocco, is okay, while the other is that she could get a major secret off her chest. She goes to thank Lois for her help, who revealed to Dante the secret that everyone already knew beforehand.

Kristina is, however, feeling grateful. She has her mother, Alexis, to thank, who has not yet put the former into the mental health facility. This is the first time that she has felt relieved after the attempted murder of Ava, instead of who she got Ric in the car with failed brakes. Moreover, she has also made amends with Molly.

Since Kristina has talked to Lucky, she is also looking forward to keeping the peace with Alexis.

The scene cuts to the beach party, where Brennan briefs Joss and Vaughn and reveals why they have Professor Dalton as the target. Joss will also know why she needed to betray her friend and get the position as the research assistant.

Advertisement

While she is still in guilt of stealing Emma’s project, once she knows how high the stakes are, she would probably keep her guilty feeling aside.

ALSO READ: General Hospital May 6 Episode Recap: Does Dante Learn That He is the Father of Brook Lynn’s Child? Details Inside