General Hospital May 6 Episode Recap: Does Dante Learn That He is the Father of Brook Lynn’s Child? Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama, as Lois and Dante have some major tension going on between them. Lois pleads with Dante as she wants him to fix the relationship between Lulu and Brook Lynn.

However, at the first guess, the audience believed that all the pleading was because Dante learns the truth of his and Brook Lynn’s child. While the secret is not revealed yet, it is high time that he learns the truth, because literally everyone at Port Charles except for him is aware of the big news and hi heartbreaking past.

On the other hand, Alexis finds herself in a hot spot with Kristina. She wants to admit her daughter to the mental health facility. While she is not yet able to have the conversation with Kristina and has avoided the awkward talk till now, it would be interesting to watch what outcome Alexis will have in the next episodes.

As for Kristina, she confides in Lucky, spilling the beans about her mother’s intentions of admitting her to the facility. However, Lucky’s response shocks her. Lucky claims that her mother might not be wrong about making such a major decision.

Meanwhile, Drew is on a hunt. He is desperate to know who drugged him, and gets a key intel in the case. Brad holds a grudge against Portia, who threatened to give him away to Drew, by revealing that he injecting Ketamine into the latter.

However, before anyone could turn things bad for him, Brad himself goes and reveals a major hint to Drew. However, the information will only be passed if the congressman would take care of Brad’s needs.

As for Rocco, he apologises for drinking grog at the beach.

