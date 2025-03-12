General Hospital March 12 Episode Recap: Portia Struggles to Keep Drew at Bay; Dante Confides in Chase
Carly and Nina plot against Drew as his foes in Port Charles increase. Meanwhile, Dante and Chase share a brotherly moment that could be ruined by THIS secret. Check out the full recap!
In the March 12 episode of General Hospital, Carly and Nina plot Drew’s downfall after growing tired of his rebellious antics. Drew has made enemies all over Port Charles since a humiliating news article about him got published. Even Mayor Laura Collins seemed to be enjoying the explosive article against Drew.
Nina already has the combination to Drew’s safe locked and loaded, and soon, she may uncover unfathomable secrets as she and Carly head to his Dawn of Day house. Elsewhere, Portia is stressed over her hiccup at work. She tampered with Heather Webber’s lab results, which could cost her her medical license.
Drew has been holding the secret leverage in an attempt to manipulate her. Portia confided in Ric, hoping he would come up with a solution. But in today’s episode, he came bearing more bad news.
It turns out that Portia is worse than she’d imagined. With Ric out of the picture, the only option Portia believes she has is to find dirt on Drew and turn the tables. She could potentially team up with one of his many foes to take him down.
Portia could join hands with Nina and Carly to bring the plan of Drew’s downfall to fruition. Elsewhere, Dante confides in his friend Chase at the boxing gym’s steam room. Dante admits to being too hard, and Lulu and Chase give appropriate advice.
This confrontation is bittersweet because the friends are unaware that Dante had fathered a child with Chase’s wife many years ago. How would their dynamic change once the secret’s out? Stay tuned for updates!