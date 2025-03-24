General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Expose Nina’s True Intentions?

In this episode of General Hospital, airing Monday, March 24, Willow Corinthos catches Nina Reeves in a suspicious act, while Carly Spencer makes a heartfelt plea to Jason Morgan. Meanwhile, Jack Brennan issues a stern warning to Josslyn Jacks, setting the stage for high-stakes drama.

Ava Jerome urges Portia Robinson to think twice before making a rash decision. Portia seems intent on using Drew Quartermaine’s medical records to strike back, but Ava fears this plan could backfire. Will Portia heed Ava’s warning, or will she push forward with her risky scheme?

At the PCPD, Valentin Cassadine turns to Alexis Davis for help. Though she can’t grant him freedom, he hopes she’ll do him a favor—most likely involving his daughter, Charlotte. As Valentin faces the consequences of his crimes, his main concern remains protecting Charlotte’s future.

At Drew’s house, Willow walks in on Nina searching a safe, immediately suspecting foul play. Unwilling to believe any excuses, Willow shuts Nina down before she can spin her narrative. Desperate to expose Drew’s secrets, Nina may even reveal her past tryst with him in a last-ditch effort. But will it be enough to sway Willow?

Josslyn meets with Brennan, who warns her that if she confesses anything to Carly, she’ll never become a WSB agent. Though uneasy about keeping secrets, Josslyn seems to accept that it’s part of the job. However, Carly’s near-fatal polonium poisoning still weighs on her, and Brennan’s involvement may lead Josslyn to lash out.

At the hospital, Carly and Jason engage in a tense conversation. Jason insists she must sever ties with Brennan to stay safe, but Carly refuses. Though she wants to pursue her relationship with Brennan, she doesn’t want it to come between her and Jason. She begs him not to abandon her now, despite the danger ahead.

With secrets, betrayals, and dangerous alliances coming to light, the stakes in Port Charles have never been higher. Will Willow finally see Nina for who she really is? Can Carly convince Jason to stand by her, or is she headed for heartbreak? Stay tuned for all the drama on General Hospital.