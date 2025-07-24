DJ Snake Set for Massive 2025 India Comeback with Sunburn Arena Tour Across 6 Cities, Here's How You Can Attend

DJ Snake is officially returning to India in 2025 for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour. The Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer, whose real name is William Grigahcine, will perform across some of India’s biggest cities this September and October. This marks DJ Snake’s third tour in India and is expected to be his biggest yet.

The Sunburn Arena tour will begin in Kolkata on September 26, followed by Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, Mumbai on October 4, and will wrap up in Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025.

Organisers have promised “an even bigger and more electrifying showcase than before,” with world-class production, special surprises, and an all-new setlist.

A longstanding bond with India

DJ Snake has built a strong connection with Indian fans over the years, known for packed concerts, high energy and unforgettable moments. His last performance in India was in 2022, and fans have been waiting eagerly for his return.

Talking about his comeback, DJ Snake said: "The passion and the love in India – it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; it was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!"

Here’s how you can attend DJ Snake’s 2025 India tour

To catch DJ Snake live, fans should grab tickets early on BookMyShow starting July 26. The Sunburn Arena experience is known for its large-scale production and international-level entertainment, making each show a must-attend event for EDM lovers.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, shared his excitement: "DJ Snake's return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years. With lots in store, this one is set to be truly special."

New album 'Nomad' drops ahead of India tour

The announcement comes ahead of DJ Snake’s much-awaited album ‘Nomad’, set to release in September 2025. Known for global hits like Turn Down for What, Lean On, Let Me Love You and Taki Taki, DJ Snake has collaborated with top artists including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Major Lazer.

Earlier this year, he made headlines for selling over 100,000 tickets within minutes for his show at Stade de France, followed by a record-breaking afterparty at Accor Arena.

