General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Risk It All by Accepting Sidwell’s Deal?

On General Hospital this Monday, May 12, stakes run high as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) considers a controversial deal with Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota)—much to Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) dismay. Meanwhile, love takes Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) by surprise, political tensions rise, and betrayal threatens to unravel hard work and trust in every corner of Port Charles.

At Sonny’s house, a major confrontation brews. Jason strongly opposes Sidwell’s offer to buy Sonny’s piers, warning of dangerous implications. But Sonny, defiant and emotional, insists the deal is for the greater good. “For our family’s sake, I’m not passing it up!” he declares, planting his stake in the ground despite Jason’s concerns.

Elsewhere at the Metro Court, Carly is swept off her feet once more by Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), who tries to reassure her with a heartfelt speech about his feelings. His unexpected vulnerability leaves Carly touched—and questioning how deeply he truly cares.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) delivers unsettling news to Laura Collins (Genie Francis), suggesting she may be the target of political scheming. Over in Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) office, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) fumes over her defense of Drew Cain. Portia’s cryptic reply—that she has to protect Drew—hints she may finally confess the blackmail plot that's been haunting her.

The drama deepens back at the Metro Court, where Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) confronts Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) over her plans to write an adoption article. Tracy may have learned Brook Lynn gave up a baby—but she doesn’t yet know Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is the father. Will Lulu reveal the missing piece or stay silent?

And in a shocking twist, Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) is devastated to find her extra credit project corrupted—sabotaged by none other than Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Josslyn not only stole Emma’s work but plans to pass it off as her own to secure a coveted research assistant spot. However, Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard) makes it clear that getting the position comes with conditions Josslyn may not be ready for.

From shady deals to secret betrayals, Monday’s episode of General Hospital promises fireworks. Will Sonny’s gamble backfire and shatter his bond with Jason? Can Josslyn keep up her lies in her WSB mission? And as truths threaten to surface all over town, who will be left standing when the dust settles? Don’t miss what’s next in Port Charles.