Did Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers remove poor VFX scenes from Pawan Kalyan film after negative comments from audience?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. As the movie received mixed reviews, netizens criticized its poor VFX and CGI. However, it looks like the makers are now planning to re-edit the scenes.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s poor VFX portions removed from the movie?

According to several reports, including one by Cinema Express, Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers are planning to re-edit the movie. The poor VFX and CGI elements are expected to be removed or replaced with better visuals in the coming days.

However, as of now, an official confirmation about the Pawan Kalyan starrer being re-done is yet to be made.

What did netizens say about Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s VFX and CGI?

Taking to their social media handles, several netizens criticized the film for its poor visual effects. One of the users said, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s climax was a total mess, with VFX so bad totally in second half, it’s among the worst in recent mainstream films. The second half? A chaotic letdown. Awaiting an epic comeback with #OG!”

Another user said, “Watched Hari Hara Veera Mallu — very disappointed with the CG/VFX quality. It really takes away from the impact of the film.”

See what netizens have to say here:

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is a swashbuckler period action adventure flick featuring the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw. The thief, similar to Robinhood, fights for the justice of the oppressed and is recruited to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Whether he manages to steal the Koh-i-Noor and what happens to him when facing off against the Mughal empire form the story. With the Power Star in the lead, the film has actors like Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

As the Pawan Kalyan starrer ended, the makers announced that the film will have a sequel titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield.

