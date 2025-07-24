Karan Johar recalls his childhood days: ‘I was told I'm more feminine than…’

Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of Dhadak 2, recently shed light on his childhood days. The filmmaker revealed that he was very different from others. Nobody wanted to play with him as he was told he was “more feminine than he should be.”

Speaking to Jay Shetty, Karan Johar mentioned that his dreams, ambitions, and goals in life came much later, but at a young age, he just wanted to belong. He said, “I just felt very different from all the boys of my age, all the other kids of my age. Back in the 80s, I didn't know how to describe my headspace because I didn't understand what I was. I felt I was different.”

The filmmaker went on to add, “I was told that I'm more feminine than I should be. I walked differently, I ran differently, I spoke differently. My choices in life, my hobbies in life, were different.”

While sharing an excerpt from his childhood days, the 52-year-old revealed, “We lived in apartment blocks. It was a thing that all the kids of the apartment blocks would come down and play in the evening. I wanted to belong. I wanted to be part of the football team. I wanted to play cricket with the boys. But nobody chose me because I wasn't good enough. I wasn't sporty enough. I wasn't boy enough or man enough. So when you ask me, at that age, I wanted to belong. My dreams came much later.”

Karan Johar credits Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for his filmmaking journey

Karan further underlined that his family was against him continuing his father's legacy in the film industry. He mentioned that it was Aditya Chopra who convinced his mother and asked him to assist on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Further, he said that it was Shah Rukh Khan who showed his confidence in him.

The filmmaker concluded by saying that whatever he is today, it's all because of Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

