General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina Push Sonny to Eliminate Ava for Good?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 9, reveal a day filled with intense drama as Kristina Corinthos-Davis urges her father, Sonny Corinthos, to take drastic action against Ava Jerome. Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos plans a surprising gesture for Nina Reeves, and Drew Quartermaine shares some uplifting news.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) confides in Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and receives a visit from Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Laura gives Heather her word on something, promising her support, which only serves to irritate Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). Portia is adamant that Heather needs to remain locked up for her crimes and clashes with Laura over their differing views on justice. Portia is determined not to let any excuses, such as Heather’s cobalt poisoning, allow her to escape punishment.

In another part of town, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) delivers good news, possibly to Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen), sparking a renewed connection between them. Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) surprises Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) with a heartfelt proposal, wanting to show his gratitude for all she has done for Willow. He may even enlist Willow’s help in making a special gesture for Nina, leading Nina to feel that things are finally looking up for her as she prepares to put a new plan into motion.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) seeks advice from Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), who cautions her that she can’t handle everything on her own. Although Alexis wants to be strong for her daughter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), Kevin believes that Alexis needs support herself.

At the hospital, Kristina angrily questions when Ava Jerome (Maura West) will face the consequences for her actions. Having already urged Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to make Ava pay, Kristina might push Sonny further, suggesting he eliminate Ava permanently. Kristina knows what Sonny is capable of and may argue that Ava deserves a grim fate. Sonny is taken aback by Kristina’s request and may question whether she truly understands the gravity of what she’s asking. While Sonny may have already been considering this outcome for Ava, he will likely warn Kristina that once he takes this step, there will be no turning back.

As tensions rise and Kristina’s plea puts Ava’s life in jeopardy, Friday’s episode of General Hospital is set to deliver thrilling developments. With relationships hanging in the balance and dangerous decisions on the horizon, viewers won’t want to miss what happens next.

