BTS' Jin's Run Seokjin World Tour concert shifted from main Goyang Stadium for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE show? Find out'

Jin's first-ever solo world tour was set to commence with domestic stops of Goyang, South Korea. Owing to the craze for RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR's tickets, it was expected that the 2-day Seoul shows would take place at the Goyang International Stadium. However, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed on June 23 that the concerts will be held on the Auxiliary Stadium instead, leading to speculations that BLACKPINK might be the reason for the same.

Advertisement

Jin's Goyang concerts to take place in a smaller venue instead of Goyang International Stadium

Jin's Goyang acts will take place on June 28 and 29, and ahead of that blueprint of the venue was released by their BIGHIT MUSIC. It featured Goyang Auxiliary Stadium as the concert area and the main stadium will be used as an ARMY zone and will include a verification booth and official merchandise booth. Its massive capacity of around 50,000 people, compared to the relatively smaller Auxiliary Stadium, sparked intense online debate.

Was BLACKPINK's DEADLINE concerts the cause for Jin's smaller venue shows?

Just like the BTS member, BLACKPINK is also set to start their third world tour with Goyang acts. The 2-day South Korean shows will take place the weekend following Jin's– on July 5 and 6. According to fans, the girl group had booked the main stadium at least a week ahead of the shows, due to stage set-up purposes. It might have led to Jin's shows being held at the smaller stadium.

Advertisement

However, some countered the argument with a job posting of the Coldplay concert stage set-up, that took place on the main stadium. According to the notice, the set-up was done in a single day and so was the dismantling. Besides the BLACKPINK show theory, there was another one.

Other potential reason for the Jin's Goyang shows to be held at the Auxiliary Stadium

Jin's tour was set to feature Run Jin-themed activities and recently, it was announced that ARMYs were needed to attend the concerts in sneakers/trainers instead of heels. These made fans wonder if the bigger stadium was kept for holding surprise events.

ALSO READ: D-5 to BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR yet no promotion schedule, fans call out HYBE's 'unfair treatment'