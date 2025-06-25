IVE’s Jang Wonyoung Defamation Case: Court allows Sojang to suspend compulsory execution of 50 million KRW penalty, know what it means

In a surprising development, the Seoul Central District Court has granted the operator of the YouTube channel Sojang a suspension of compulsory execution. This decision puts a temporary stop to the enforcement of a damages judgment. The ruling had previously ordered Sojang to compensate Starship Entertainment and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung. The suspension will remain in effect until the appeal process is complete.

On June 24, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that lawyer Jung Kyung Seok of law firm LIWU, representing both Jang Wonyoung and Starship, confirmed the decision. According to Jung, the court approved Sojang’s request on June 23. This decision came just weeks after the YouTuber was ordered to pay tens of millions of KRW in a defamation ruling.

What does this mean legally?

‘Compulsory execution’ refers to a legal procedure that allows a court ruling to be forcibly implemented when the losing party does not comply voluntarily. This includes asset seizures or demands for content removal.

With this latest court decision, Sojang will not be required to pay the 50 million KRW (approx. 36,814 USD) awarded to Starship, for now. This suspension doesn’t cancel the ruling itself but delays its enforcement until Sojang’s appeal is reviewed and resolved.

A pattern of defamation

Sojang, known for publishing speculative and often damaging videos about Korean celebrities, has long been in the spotlight for defamation-related issues. Between October 2021 and June 2023, the channel uploaded numerous videos targeting prominent idols. They include IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, BTS members V and Jungkook, EXO, and Kang Daniel.

Following an investigation, South Korean prosecutors found that the operator had earned around 250 million KRW through the monetization of these videos. This was despite the content being controversial and allegedly harmful.

Court rulings stack up against the YouTuber

On June 4, the Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Division, under Judge Choi Mi Young, ruled in favor of Starship Entertainment. It ordered Sojang to pay 50 million KRW in damages. This followed a civil complaint in which the agency originally demanded double that amount: 100 million KRW. The compensation was sought for the reputational harm done to Jang Wonyoung and the company.

Unwilling to accept the judgment, Sojang filed an appeal on June 18, requesting the ruling be reviewed by a higher court. The recently approved suspension of compulsory execution is directly tied to this pending appeal.

But this case is only one of many. Earlier this year in January, Jang Wonyoung also pursued a personal civil lawsuit against Sojang’s operator. The court had ruled in her favor, ordering the YouTuber to pay another 50 million KRW in compensation.

In February, BTS members V and Jungkook were awarded a total of 76 million KRW in a separate civil ruling. The court found that Sojang’s content involving the duo crossed the line into defamation.

Kang Daniel, too, took legal action. In 2023, Sojang was fined 10 million KRW in a criminal case involving defamation against the singer. Additionally, Kang Daniel won a separate civil suit in which the court ordered Sojang to pay 30 million KRW.

