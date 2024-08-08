General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Terrify Ava Over the Placebo Swap?

The latest spoilers for General Hospital reveal a day full of dramatic twists and turns, with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) poised to terrify Ava Jerome (Maura West) over a shocking placebo swap.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

On Thursday, August 8, GH fans will witness Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) crossing paths with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) during Heather's follow-up visit at the hospital. Their interaction will leave Trina perplexed and venting to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) about the bizarre encounter.

Meanwhile, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) will clash with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) as she attempts to shut down his plans to resolve Ava's latest predicament. Scott's visit to Heather's room leads to an offer of help, but Heather questions his motives.

Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) steps up to support someone in need, while Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) confronts John "Jagger" Cates (Adam J. Harrington) with a stern warning. Anna hints at a long list of those burned by Ava, implying John might soon join them, especially as he remains focused on making Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) pay.

John later reassures Ava in her jail cell that Sonny's reign is nearing its end. At the hospital, Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Spears) faces a scolding from Sonny and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) after consuming Sonny's "vitamins," revealing they were actually placebos. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) provides Sonny with this crucial update, prompting a lesson for Donna on the dangers of taking others' medications.

Jason Morgan awaits orders from Sonny, suspecting Ava is behind the placebo switch. Sonny might instruct Jason to confront Ava and gauge her reaction.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason's visit will indeed leave Ava terrified, as he hints it's only a matter of time before her involvement in the placebo swap is exposed. With more bad news looming for Ava, GH viewers won't want to miss the unfolding drama and escalating tensions.

