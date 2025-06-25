The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 25 Episode: Will Lily Choose Damian Over Cane? Find Out as Adam Nears Truth About Damas

In The Young and the Restless episode airing Wednesday, June 25, tensions rise as secrets unravel and shifting alliances stir the drama. Lily finds support in someone unexpected, Cane faces a serious threat, and Adam and Chelsea close in on Cane’s identity as Dumas.

Despite Cane’s hope of reconnecting with Lily, she will instead lean on Damian for emotional support. Damian steps up as a comforting presence for Lily, especially after the shocking revelations about Cane’s double life. With her trust shaken, Lily needs time and distance, and Damian proves to be a steady listener during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, Cane updates Chance on the murder threat he’s facing. Cane already hinted that someone is out to get him, and the danger might escalate before the week is over. Chance is eager to know more details, as the threat to Cane’s life could put others in danger too. With Cane now a potential target, every clue matters.

Can Cane still cut a deal with Victor?

Cane also fills Amanda in about his recent meeting with Victor. Although the deal to acquire Chancellor didn’t go through, Cane is far from done trying. Amanda warns Cane not to underestimate Victor, but Cane believes Victor shouldn’t underestimate him either. Their conversation is soon interrupted by Phyllis, who’s eager to partner up with Cane for her own benefit.

Despite Phyllis’ persistence, Cane isn’t thrilled about the disruption. However, Amanda steps in to smooth things over and tries convincing Cane to consider the potential upside of working with Phyllis. Amanda’s support may influence Cane to keep his options open, even if reluctantly.

Will Adam and Chelsea discover Cane’s secret?

Back in Genoa City, Adam teams up with Chelsea to do some digging. Their investigation leads to a major discovery, Cane is actually Dumas. It’s a game-changing moment, but they can’t inform Victor right away due to poor cell service at Cane’s estate. As Adam rushes to Nice with the news, he doesn’t realize Victor already knows the truth.

