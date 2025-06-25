MMMN Update: Mohanlal reveals title of his upcoming mega-budget film with Mammootty and Nayanthara

Mohanlal will be making his much-awaited reunion with decade-old friend and colleague Mammootty in an upcoming film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. This project has also grabbed a lot of attention for its star-studded cast, including names such as Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and more.

While the film has been acronymed as MMMN until recently, the Thudarum star finally confirmed its real title only recently.

Mohanlal reveals title of MMMN

As per Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal, during an interaction with the Sri Lankan media outlet, recently confirmed the title of MMMN. For the unversed, the actor recently visited the place ahead of beginning the schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s film.

In his recent revelation, the actor revealed that the name of the project is Patriot and it would be a big project in terms of its stellar star cast.

He said, “We are doing a very big film. Big film in the sense of the star cast. The name of the movie is called Patriot.”

More about MMMN

MMMN has been a project under much attention as it is one of the most ambitious productions in Mollywood so far.

While its star cast featuring some of the biggest names from the industry is one reason, fans are also ecstatic to witness Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite on-screen after a huge gap of almost 16 years.

Mohanlal’s work front

Coming back to Mohanlal, the actor has already delivered two smashing hits, one after the other, with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both of them were high openers at the Mollywood box office.

Besides his multi-starrer film with Mahesh Narayanan, the actor is now in the news for announcing the time of release of his passion project, Drishyam 3.

Well, Lalettan would be returning as Georgekutty in the popular crime drama film for the third instalment, which is expected to go on floors sometime in October 2025.

