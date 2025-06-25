The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 24 Episode: Taylor Stuns Ridge with a Surprise Marriage Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on Tuesday, June 24, brought a mix of relationship drama and growing tension. Brooke remained focused on Ridge, while Taylor took a bold step. At the same time, Luna’s growing interest in Will turned into an opportunity for Steffy and Finn to uncover the truth.

Brooke thinks about Ridge as Taylor proposes

At home, Katie wondered if Brooke was thinking about Nick. But Brooke admitted she was still holding out hope for Ridge. Despite Ridge being with Taylor, Brooke believed he would eventually come back to her. Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Nick listened quietly from another table as Taylor talked to Ridge about their future. She asked him how serious he was about their relationship and eventually surprised him by proposing marriage.

Ridge didn’t give a clear answer and seemed uncomfortable, which didn’t go unnoticed by Nick, who looked amused while eavesdropping.

Luna falls for Will's trap

Elsewhere, at Luna’s apartment, Sheila tried to help her pack. But Luna wasn’t ready to leave Los Angeles. She admitted she’d stayed away from everyone, except Will. Luna showed excitement when she got a text from him, calling him hot and telling Sheila he was a welcome distraction from her feelings for Finn.

Sheila praised Luna’s origami skills, and Luna hinted that she needed something exciting in her life. That 'something' was clearly Will. After getting a selfie from Luna, Will decided to use the situation to his advantage and come up with a plan.

At the cliff house, Finn and Steffy met with Will and Electra. They talked about the increased security after Luna’s recent actions. Deputy Chief Baker arrived and confirmed that Luna couldn’t be arrested again unless she committed a new crime. Will then revealed his idea: he could secretly record Luna and get her to admit she was targeting Steffy.

Steffy and Finn were skeptical, but Will assured them it would work. Baker agreed to help and said he’d arrange a warrant. Will texted Luna, telling her he wanted to see her tattoo and claimed to have broken up with Electra. Luna got excited and shared the update with Sheila.

With Luna sending him her address, Will confirmed to everyone that the plan was moving forward. He promised they would no longer have to worry about Luna once he got her to talk.

