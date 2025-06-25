General Hospital Spoilers, June 25 Episode: Will Dante and Brook Lynn Be Able to Save Gio?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 25, reveal a packed episode with tense conversations, surprising alliances, and shifting dynamics. Dante and Brook Lynn plan how to help Gio, Cody gets a new mission from Tracy, and Ava grows suspicious. Meanwhile, Martin faces medical trouble and Elizabeth is caught between protecting Kristina and telling the truth.

Dante meets with Brook Lynn and tells her they’ll need to work together if they want to reach Gio. They’re both worried about how Gio is handling things and believe a united front may be the key to helping him.

What does Tracy want from Cody now?

Elsewhere, Tracy sits down with Cody to discuss a reward for covering for her during the ketamine investigation. Cody had claimed he left the vial in Tracy’s car after a horse procedure, saving her from suspicion. While she plans to pay him for his loyalty, she also gives him a new task. Cody agrees to follow through on her next request, but what that is remains to be seen.

At the hospital, Martin recovers from his fall during the press conference. He hurt his back and now awaits an update about his injury. When Ric visits, Martin makes a comment about how Ric always manages to irritate a certain woman, most likely Alexis.

Will Elizabeth protect Kristina’s secret?

Alexis later asks to speak with Elizabeth, who is now aware that Kristina accidentally cut the brakes on the wrong car. Alexis wants to be sure Elizabeth won’t report Kristina’s actions. Despite her concerns, Elizabeth agrees not to go to the police and risk Kristina going to jail.

Meanwhile, Lucas sees Ric and Elizabeth sharing a moment and questions if Liz is leading Ric on. She directly asks him if that’s how it looks.

Ava, on the other hand, grows angry and mutters about a 'lying liar.' It’s unclear if she’s upset with Cody or if this ties into Kristina’s plot against Ric. Either way, Ava is not happy and may start asking tough questions.

Sonny continues his efforts to protect his interests and speaks with someone about an important decision. He asks what their answer is going to be, which may involve Natalia. She’s still deciding whether to accept a deal and start over in Belize. Marco might also take action by delivering the incriminating evidence to Justine.

