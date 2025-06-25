Fans defend SEVENTEEN's Mingyu from accusations of copying BTS' V, claim ARMY is trying to 'gatekeep muscles'

Since BTS member V's discharge from military service on June 10, he has been teasing fans with his buff physique. This new look has generated significant buzz, as it's a notable departure from his previous appearance. Interestingly, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu posted a gym update showcasing his muscles on the same day as V, which led some to accuse him of trying to copy V. However, Mingyu's fans defended him against the criticism.

Advertisement

BTS' V and Mingyu's muscular photos spark fan wars

On June 24, 2025, gym photos of BTS' Taehyung aka V and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu were compared by their respective fans, and the responses were not favourable. Recently, V posted a mirror selfie, where he flexed his muscles in a black tank top. On the same day, Mingyu was also papped ahead of an event, in a similar outfit. Few days earlier, V posted another mirror selfie taken in a gym in a light grey tank top, which was followed by a white-top Mingyu pic.

The uploads of these images back-to-back led to heated fan wars between the two fandom– ARMY and CARAT. Mingyu was trying to ride on the buzz generated by V's Instagram updates. However, the sensible fans, who support the artists wholeheartedly, swiftly came to their defense.

Mingyu's fans defend him against allegations of copying V

A lot of fans snapped back at the unnecessary hate surrounding gym updates of the two artists. They remarked, "Why the comparison ? They both shine in their own way. Each has his own personality, achievements, and talents." According to them, just because their time period of posting the pics were the same, does not imply that they were trying to compete with each other in terms of who has a better body.

Advertisement

They wondered if ARMY was "gatekeeping muscles now ?" The SEVENTEEN member's fans further argued that he has always been someone who cared for his physique a lot and had been posting his gym updates for years now. Hence, the claims of copying V were baseless. As per them, comparing the artists and criticising them was irrelevant, when they were industry acquaintances, probably friends too.

ALSO READ: 'Taehyung is so loved': BIGBANG's Daesung praises BTS' V's buff physique before latter's military discharge