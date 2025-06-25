F1 Review: Brad Pitt leads a slightly long but exhilerating and very satisfying old school movie that's full of heart

Plot

F1 centers on Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a retired Formula 1 driver who left the sport after a fatal crash in the 1990s. Now in his 50s, he’s living a quiet life, racing for money and gambling to get by. His old friend Ruben (Javier Bardem), who manages the struggling APXGP team, convinces Sonny to return to F1 to help save the team.

Sonny is tasked with mentoring Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), a talented but arrogant rising driver. As the Grand Prix season unfolds, Sonny and Joshua must collaboratively work in order to ensure that their team gets a podium finish. Through the course of the season, Sonny develops a beautiful rapport with Kate McKenna (Kerry Condon), who is part of the technical team.

The story follows the journey of Sonny and Joshua in particular, to turn APXGP into a competitive racing force. While Sonny confronts his past, Joshua learns to trust his mentor.

What Works for F1

The racing scenes in F1 are, needless to say, a standout. They’re filmed with precision. When the drivers are in action, every race feel real and intense. Hans Zimmer’s background score adds energy and matches the fast-paced action, perfectly. The film captures the pressure of F1 racing. The quick decisions and dangerous moments keep you glued to the screen. The off-track drama, especially the evolving bond between Sonny and Joshua, gives the story its much needed depth. Kosinski’s direction is technically impressive. Sharp cinematography and smooth editing make the races enthralling to watch. Lastly, the presence of F1 greats like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen make the movie experience feel all the more authentic.

What Doesn’t Work for F1

The movie runs for over 150 minutes, which feels too long. Some scenes, especially in the middle, repeat similar conflicts, thus slowing the pace. The plot is predictable. You can see the major twists coming early on, which reduces the suspense. The race commentary is another issue; it focuses almost entirely on Sonny’s team, ignoring other competitors, which feels unrealistic and distracting. Cutting the runtime and balancing the commentary would have improved the experience. Having said that, F1 doesn't still just work but also flies.

F1 Delivers A Thrilling And Enthralling Experience That Can Be Best Enjoyed In An IMAX Screen

Performances in F1

Brad Pitt shines as the charming but intense Sonny. He portrays a seasoned driver with confidence and emotional weight. Damson Idris is enjoyable to watch as Joshua. The camaraderie between Brad Pitt and Damson Idris gives the film its most exciting moments.

Javier Bardem delivers a solid performance as Ruben. He is among the pick of the actors in this racing movie. Kerry Condon is excellent as Kate. Supporting actors do well.

Final Verdict of F1

F1 is an exhilerating and exciting film with impressive visuals and gripping background score. The racing sequences and character relationships make it worth watching. While its long runtime, predictable story, and uneven commentary hold it back a bit, F1 still classifies as a very able film that can best be enjoyed on an IMAX screen. Fans of Formula 1 will enjoy it, not just for the film that F1 is but also because they will get to see their favourite racers on the big screen.

F1 plays in theatres now.

