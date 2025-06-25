General Hospital Recap, June 24 Episode: Michael Threatens to Block Willow From Seeing Her Kids, Will She Marry Drew?

The General Hospital episode for Tuesday, June 24, was packed with drama across Port Charles. Cody made a surprising confession at Drew’s press conference, while Michael continued his aggressive stance against Willow over her plans to marry Drew. Sonny dealt with more threats from Sidwell, and Nina tried to find new allies in her battle for visitation rights.

Advertisement

Cody clears Tracy’s name with shocking confession

At the press conference, Tracy defended herself against accusations of framing Drew with a ketamine vial. Just as things got tense, Cody stepped up and admitted he had borrowed Tracy’s car to take a horse for a medical procedure. He claimed the vial was his and had been accidentally left in the vehicle. Cody even produced a receipt as evidence. While Martin argued it could be fake, Tracy insisted it was real and planned to have her lawyer verify it.

Cody’s admission seemed to clear Tracy’s name and forced Drew to publicly state she might be innocent. However, Drew was left fuming afterwards and blamed Martin for making him look more suspicious.

Michael threatens Willow as Nina turns to Jason

At the Quartermaine mansion, Willow and Michael had a heated argument. Michael warned that if she went through with marrying Drew, he would make sure she never saw her children again. Willow stayed firm and said she was ready to fight in court. She even reminded Michael that he once turned her away when she flew to Germany.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nina asked Jason to help convince Michael to allow visitation. Carly had already refused to help, saying Michael was beyond reasoning. Jason wasn’t sure he could do anything, and when Willow overheard the conversation, she made it clear she still intended to marry Drew. Later, Carly warned Michael that pushing Willow too hard could make his kids resent him one day, but Michael didn’t back down.

Sonny faces new threats and Lucy tries to make a deal

Sonny discussed Sidwell’s failed pier deal with Jason and expected retaliation. He was also confident Natalia would deliver the needed records and take his offer to go to Belize. When Lucy showed up to try and revive the deal with a basket of oranges, Sonny turned her down.

Lucy had earlier met with Sidwell and Marco, where Marco hinted that Sonny wouldn’t be a problem for much longer. Sidwell didn’t want to get directly involved but admitted he would if needed.

Advertisement

At the gallery, Trina explained what Kai had overheard about Curtis’ plan involving Jacinda. Curtis assured Trina he would explain more if things escalated and urged her to keep quiet. He later told Portia that everything was under control.

Elsewhere, Portia confronted Jordan at the Metro Court pool about Curtis. Their argument escalated until Portia threw a drink in Jordan’s face. Isaiah stepped in to calm things down and privately admitted to Jordan that Curtis was still a romantic roadblock for him.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, June 23 Episode: Willow Reveals Marriage Plans, Tracy Exposes Drew at Press Conference