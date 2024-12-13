'Going To Miss You': Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To Hoda Kotb Before Her Exit From Today Show; Makes Anchor Teary-Eyed

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared as a guest on the December 12 episode of the Today Show to promote her new Prime comedy, The Sticky, as well as the upcoming film, The Last Showgirl. During her appearance, the actress read a sweet tribute note to the host, Hoda Kotb, before her exit from the NBC morning news show.

"Say it ain't so, Hoda. I can't deal with it. I just can't deal with it. I just can't believe this is the last time I'm going to be here with you," she said. The Oscar winner pointed out both of them wearing purple color, indicating its deeper representation. "Purple is a wound, so I have a wound today with you. We are both wearing purple," she said.

Curtis, who never shied away from showing her love for the news channel host during her visits to the show over the years, went on to say that she had conflicted feelings about Kotb's resignation. "I'm a little sad, and yet I love you," she said.

"You are an absolute treasure, and we are all going to miss you here. I can't imagine this place without you. So that's what I needed to say," she added.

The host was visibly moved and was wiping away her tears while holding her hands over her heart. She thanked her from the bottom of her heart and thanked Curtis for the heartfelt note. The Everything, Everywhere All at Once actress held up the note for Kobt to read.

"It says, 'Hoda. The long and winding road. Where you go, my hand in yours. Bravo.'" The actress further credited Kobt with changing the place and the people around her.

"You are going off for all the right reasons, and you're going to take all of us with you. And whatever you do, do know that you have this family with you," she said.