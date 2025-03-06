Has Netflix Canceled Its Noah Centineo Starrer Spy Series The Recruit? Here's What We Know

The Recruit was one of the widely loved series on Netflix. However, its final days are near. The outing that stars Noah Centineo was canceled by the streamer after two seasons. Sadly this news came–which was reported by Deadline– less than six weeks after the second season of this spy series premiered. For those who do not know, the series premiered at the end of January.

Per the outlet, the news was revealed by Colton Dunn, on social media, who was seen in the series playing the character of Lester Kitchens. The aforementioned character was a colleague of Centineo’s. Later on, this news was confirmed by Netflix.

The Recruit was created by Alexi Hawkey and was produced by Lionsgate–after it acquired eOne— as well as Hypnotic.

It is crucial to know that The Recruit was largely affected by the writer's strike, delaying the second season by almost two years. The Recruit was a show that was on the number two spot on Neilsen’s streaming charts as well as had acquired the same position on Netlfix’s own charts, right within the first week of its release.

Back then the series had 5.9 million views and 31.8 million hours viewed. The series then saw a growth in its second week with 6.1 million views and 33 million hours viewed.

Talking about the second season of The Recruit, it had six episodes and not eight like it had in its first season.

The first season of The Recruit followed the story of Owen Hendricks, a character played by Centineo, who happened to be a young CIA lawyer who finds a threatening letter by former asset, Max Meladze, played by Laura Haddock.

In the letter she threatens to expose the agency if they don't exonerate her of a serious crime. This situation drags Owen Hendricks into a world of power politics.