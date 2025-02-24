Will Noah Centineo's The Recruit Get Cancelled By Netflix After 2 Seasons? Here's What We Know

The Recruit on Netflix faces an uncertain future after running for two seasons on the streaming platform. The latest batch of episodes was released in January 2025, and with the series ending on a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly anticipating a third season.

The show returned to screens amid a busy January slate, alongside releases like The Night Agent and XO, Kitty. The Night Agent, which falls within a similar genre as The Recruit, attracted a significantly larger audience. Meanwhile, in XO, Kitty, Noah Centineo reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky from the popular To All the Boys series.

The chances of The Recruit returning for a third season are slim, as, unlike other shows, it did not receive a dual-season renewal after its first season. Reports suggest that the series will need to boost its viewership numbers to secure a renewal on the platform.

In a conversation with Deadline, showrunner Alexi Hawley addressed the show's uncertain future on Netflix. He stated, “There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah [Centineo]; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is, having started on the streamer’s teen romcoms.”

The second season of the show is experiencing a decline in viewership compared to the first season. According to data released by media portals, the first batch of episodes from Season 1 reached its peak viewership in the fourth week.

However, Season 2 has not been able to achieve the same number of viewers as the first season.

Regarding the plot, the official synopsis of the series reads: “A fledgling CIA lawyer gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name.”

The cast includes Fivel Stewart, Laura Haddock, Maddie Hasson, and Kaylah Zander, all of whom joined Centineo for both seasons.

The episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.