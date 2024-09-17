Source Reveals Jordyn Blum's Initial Reaction After Discovering Dave Grohl’s Infidelity: 'She Was Shocked'

Dave Grohl’s wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, reportedly knew about her rockstar husband fathering a child outside their marriage for a while before he announced the shocking news on social media on September 10. In his post, he expressed he is doing everything in his power to regain the trust of his wife and their three children: daughters Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10, however, when Blum first found out about Grohl’s infidelity, "she was shocked," a source close to her told People recently.

The insider added that the ex-MTV producer has the support of her family and friends during this difficult time.

The same source familiar with the couple's relationship noted that “Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage” and “It’s been hurtful to Jordyn.”

While the news of Grohl’s infidelity was shocking to his fans, who admire and celebrate him, some in the couple’s close circle weren’t entirely surprised.

A tipster familiar with the couple told the publication that Grohl has a rockstar side and engages in behaviors typical of rockstars, which contrasts with the "good boy" image he is expected to uphold.

Grohl and Blum, who have been married since 2003 after meeting at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood, also often “felt like an opposite-attract kind of [relationship],” the source added.

ALSO READ: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Predicts Breaking-Up With Wife Jordyn Blum 5 Years Before Cheating; Welcomes Child with Mistress

As of writing this article, other than Grohl’s aforementioned social media post, in which he mentioned he loves his wife and hopes to earn her forgiveness, there have been no public comments from either him or Blum on the future of their relationship. The parents of three, however, per Grohl’s statement and inputs from sources, are prioritizing their children.

Advertisement

Grohl and Blum—who marked their 21st wedding anniversary in August—were spotted looking like a happily married couple at Wimbledon in London in July.

And while nothing is for sure known about his mistress and the mother of his newborn child, the Foo Fighters frontman’s relationship with a woman who works in the adult film industry is being explored amid his cheating admission.

The Post exclusively reported on Thursday, September 12, that the former Nirvana drummer had grown close with Annaliese Nielsen, 40, in recent years. The outlet got in touch with one of Nielsen’s ex-roommates, who revealed that it was very strange when he saw them cozying up on the couch. According to the tipster, he immediately identified who the man was, and the knowledge of him being there with Nielsen when he had family and children made him uncomfortable.

The LA resident, who lived with Nielsen in Highland Park, California, at the time, claimed that Grohl would hang out with his female roommate often when they lived together. “She was going to go on tour with them around 2019,” he added, providing some sense of a timeline about the musician’s and the adult entertainment actress’s relationship.

Advertisement

Nielsen, whose real name is Lara Nielsen, too spoke to The Post, describing her bond with Grohl as a “brief friendship.” The founder of God’s Girls, a website that features tattoo models, added that she met Grohl through “friends of friends.”

In her conversation with the publication, Nielsen denied being the woman in the middle of the rocker’s cheating scandal.

Grohl, meanwhile, despite his intention to work on his marriage, is preparing for the worst, as he is reported to have hired a divorce lawyer.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Supports Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum After He Admits to Fathering Child Outside Marriage