Deborra-Lee Furness Thinks She Was ‘Betrayed’ by Hugh Jackman as She Files for Divorce: Relationship Timeline

Deborra-Lee Furness has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, two years after announcing their separation. The Australian actress has spoken for the first time about her split from the Logan actor, reflecting on the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”

In her statement to the Daily Mail, the actress, who shares two children with the Wolverine star, shared that she believes in the higher power that has always helped her navigate through her marriage.

Furness and Jackman had tied the knot in 1996 and adopted two children during their thirty-year marriage. However, following the split, the Deadpool & Wolverine star seems to have moved on in his life, amid being linked to Sutton Foster in the past months.

Deborra-Lee Furness’ statement on divorce from Hugh Jackman

In her statement to the media portal, Furness empathized with all those who have gone through a journey of betrayal. The actress revealed, “My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.” She further claimed that her split from Jackman served as a “profound wound that cuts deep.”

Furness continued to speak about her faith in the higher power, as she stated, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

The Australian native continued to claim that she remains grateful for the relationship, as it was not random, and that people tend to invite others whom they are attracted to. She went on to explain, We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”

Amid stepping away from his marriage to Furness, the X-Men star is often snapped hanging out with his new potential love interest, Foster. The latter stepped out for a fun night with the actor after filing for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship Timeline

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have spent thirty years of their lives together as husband and wife. Here's looking at the former couple's relationship timeline before it all fell apart.

1995: Hugh Jackman and Furness met each other for the first time on the sets of their movie, Correlli. The spark flew, and after getting to know each other well at work, they dated and even got engaged in the same year.

1996: The Les Misérables star and the mother of two got married on April 11, 1996. The duo spoke their vows at the church outside Melbourne, Australia. The exes have often shared pictures from their wedding day on their social media.

2000: Jackman and the actress adopted their first son, Oscar, later claiming it to be a "no-brainer." In his interview with People Magazine in 2017, the actor said, "I remember saying to [Furness], 'We were always going to adopt — let's just adopt now.'" He added, "Our motivation behind adopting was, 'Where is the need?'"

2005: The Marvel actor and Furness adopted their second child, Ava. With the arrival of their daughter, the Jackman family was complete.

2012: Lee Furness stepped in to present the prestigious Tony Award to her husband for his contribution to Broadway theater. The actress surprised Jackman on the stage, as she said, "I love you with all my heart. I know how much you hate public speaking. This is probably the greatest thing you've ever done for me."

2013: Hugh Jackman and his now estranged wife stepped on the Oscars red carpet together. Furness tagged along with the actor to support him, as he was nominated for his role in Les Misérables.

2018: As The Greatest Showman star celebrated his 50th birthday, Furness rescheduled her plans to be there for her former partner. The actress also presented Jackman with a personalized photo book as a present.

2020: Hugh Jackman revealed that he and Furness "reset" their marriage. In an interview with the media portal, the actor claimed that they always make time for each other. He further said, "We're always learning and humans change, so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time."

2021: The Australian natives celebrated 25 years of togetherness. Jackman penned a special and emotional note for his then-wife on his social media.

2023: Deborra-Lee Furness and Jackman walked the Met Gala red carpet together. The duo smiled at the camera while also coordinating their outfits. However, the same year, their marriage fell apart, as the pair announced their separation in September.

2025: Furness filed for divorce from her former partner, two years after their split. The actor moved on and is allegedly dating Sutton Foster.

