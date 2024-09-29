'I Couldn't Make Sense Of...': Jussie Smollett Opens Up About Aftermath Of Alleged 2019 Hate Crime Hoax

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Jussie Smollett got real while reflecting back on the alleged 2019 hoax, during which two men allegedly assaulted him and later it was revealed that he allegedly paid them to pull this stunt. In his latest interview with People magazine, he talked about how it impacted him and how he dealt with it.

Smollett, who is an openly gay individual, told the outlet, “I was numb.” He added that he did not know how dots are to be connected. He said, “I really genuinely did not know. I couldn't make sense of what was going on, and I couldn't make sense of what people were actually thinking ... what exactly do they think happened? I couldn't put two and two together.”

The actor believed there was no way people would believe such speculations, much of which, he claimed, was created by those who hate him. He stated that they had “a mission.” He felt disconnected from it all and, to this day, he still cannot make sense of “what the f**k that was.” He mentioned that it was difficult and that he wasn’t going to pretend in front of the world as if he was okay.

Smollett expressed that he has made efforts to self-reflect and heal in the years following the incident, calling the process hard. The actor said he is still coping with the consequences of the “narrative.” The Empire alum further explained, “At the same time, it's not in my mind, it's not in my soul, it's not in my spirit.”

Smollett continued, “People can say what they want about you, but they have no control. They can do whatever they want. They can even put you behind bars. They can control your physical body, but they can’t control my mind. They can’t control my spirit. They can’t control my soul, and they can’t control the knowledge I have of who I am."

For those unfamiliar, in 2019, the actor alleged that he was attacked by two individuals while heading home from a Subway sandwich shop in New York. He claimed the attackers yelled homophobic and racist slurs, allegedly put a rope around his neck, and doused him with bleach.

After an investigation, authorities alleged that the incident was staged to garner media attention. The two individuals involved, brothers Abimbola ‘Bola’ and Olabinjo ‘Ola’ Osundairo, were reportedly paid USD 3,500 to carry out the stunt.

In 2021, the Mighty Ducks star was found guilty after a jury trial of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to investigators.

In 2022, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay a USD 25,000 fine, and required to pay over USD 120,000 in restitution for the overtime costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department. The actor was released six days into his sentence on bail pending his appeal, which is still ongoing.

