Brad Pitt ‘Regrets’ Divorcing Angelina Jolie? F1 Actor’s Comment On His ‘Mistakes’ Amid Ines de Ramon Romance Grabs Attention

Brad Pitt is finally facing the regrets and lessons from his marriage to Angelina Jolie. A source close to the Fight Club star revealed to US Weekly that Brad “loved her and he knows he made mistakes.” After years of public headlines about their split, the actor is now ready to move forward and focus on healing.

Brangelina: From dreamy love to divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s story began in 2004, sparking one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity couples. They married privately in 2014, nearly a decade later. But things took a turn in 2016 after the now-famous private jet incident, which reportedly flipped the script on their relationship.

The couple announced their split the same year, and their legal divorce was finalized in December 2024. The insider described the divorce as "something that had been controlling his life for so many years,” adding that it became “a divisive, toxic situation.”

Here’s how Brad Pitt wants to be a better dad

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce didn’t just end their marriage, it also deeply affected Pitt’s relationship with their six children. According to the source, putting the divorce behind him is a relief for Pitt, but it remains difficult because his bond with his kids is not strong.

The source shared that Pitt’s biggest regret is not being able to repair that broken connection and stated that, in the end, no one truly came out as a winner. Despite everything, Pitt reportedly does not blame Angelina Jolie for every detail that went wrong.

Sobriety changed everything for Brad Pitt

A major turning point for Brad Pitt’s parenting efforts has been his decision to get sober. The insider shared that giving up alcohol helped him gain clarity and make changes to become a better father. According to the source, everything has shifted for Pitt since he stopped drinking.

However, despite his efforts to improve himself, Angelina Jolie is reportedly still not ready to forgive him and likely never will, the source added. Brad Pitt is determined to leave the bitterness behind and learn from his past mistakes in marriage and fatherhood.

