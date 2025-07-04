Is Lewis Hamilton Ready for F1: The Movie Sequel? Racer Reacts to USD 144M Global Box Office Hit Starring Brad Pitt

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he wants to take things slow when it comes to a sequel to the new F1 movie, which just had a huge box office debut. Hamilton, who worked as an executive producer on the film, spoke to reporters on Thursday, July 3, ahead of the British Grand Prix. He made it clear he doesn’t want to jump into another movie too soon.

Advertisement

The F1 film, starring Brad Pitt as a seasoned driver making a comeback, opened big with USD 55.6 million in North America and USD 144 million globally over its first weekend. This makes it Apple’s biggest box-office opening yet, according to studio numbers released Sunday.

Hamilton says now is not the time for a sequel

“We literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel,” Hamilton said. He shared how much effort went into the project, which took four years to make. “It was a lot of work, particularly for (director Joseph Kosinski). It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you need this to just simmer for a while, you know. Like, let’s enjoy it.”

The Ferrari driver stated that rushing another movie could ruin the quality. “I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel,” he said. “Most sequels are way worse, and so we don’t need to rush it. I think if we do do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better.”

Advertisement

Here’s why Hamilton wants a ‘Debrief’ like F1

Lewis Hamilton also wants to apply lessons from racing to filmmaking. He said he’s asking for a 'debrief' on the F1 movie, just like teams do after every race. “Let’s review what we did, what we could have done better,” he said. “I don’t know if they ever do that in the movie business, but it’s something obviously I’ve learned from here.”

The F1 movie’s strong box office shows how much fans want to see the racing world on the big screen. Having a big star like Brad Pitt and Hamilton behind the scenes helped draw crowds. The movie’s success also shows Apple’s growing push into major film releases.

While fans may want a sequel soon, Hamilton believes it’s better to wait and make sure it’s done right. For now, he says everyone should enjoy what they created before thinking about what comes next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Names 2 A-List Actresses Who Left Him Awestruck: ‘I Got Over It Quickly Though’