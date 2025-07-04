Throwback: When Sai Pallavi claimed she does not want to cater to audience who find her a ‘piece of meat’

Sai Pallavi has etched a slightly different mark than her contemporaries in terms of her film choices and the cinema industry as a whole. The diva, who is all set to portray the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana next, once opened up about the kind of viewership and fan following she does not want as an artist.

Sai Pallavi revealed she does not want to be seen as a piece of meat

In a previous interview with Behindwoods TV, Sai Pallavi discussed why she is quite particular about the kind of work or projects she undertakes. The diva highlighted that, at the end of the day, she does not want that kind of viewership that considers her a piece of meat and just sees her for her glamour.

In her words, “I want the public to see me only this way because I don’t want to cater to another set of audience who wants to look at me as a piece of meat. I just don’t want to feed them, and I don’t want these eyes on me.’

When Sai Pallavi spoke about not wearing short dresses on camera

Sai Pallavi has often made headlines, especially when it comes to her styling and dressing picks. The diva is rarely seen sporting short dresses or risqué outfits and channels her fashion sense with sarees and other simpler wardrobe choices.

In an old revelation with Galatta Plus, the Amaran star had opened up about making this conscious choice in her clothing, attributing it to a time when she once felt very objectified after a dance video of hers went viral, in which she wore a slit dress.

Recalling that moment, she had said “People started pausing the video and commenting on my slit dress. I felt that I was being objectified and was very uncomfortable. Since that incident, I have chosen to be like that. I didn’t want to do something and later felt uncomfortable about it.”

Sai Pallavi’s work front

Coming to her professional front, Sai Pallavi seems to be on a winning streak with her film choices lately. Following the smashing success of Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, she took on Thandel with Naga Chaitanya, which was another big hit.

Moving on, the diva is part of the massive pan-India project Ramayana, where she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor, cast as Ram. She also has a film with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in the pipeline next.

