Sasaeng fan leaks ENHYPEN's Heesung's address, steals package days after dorm intrusion; Engenes demand action

ENHYPEN has once again fallen victim to the pervasive issue in K-pop industry– stalking and private information leaks by obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs. On July 4, member Heeseung's home address was leaked online. The issue occured just a few days after ENHYPEN's dorm was intruded by some individuals. As a response, fans are calling for better protection of the artists.

Heeseung's address leaked online by ENHYPEN's sasaeng

ENHYPEN's oldest member Heeseung recently faced serious breach of privacy after a sasaeng intercepted his package delivery, took photos of the address printed in the wrapper and spread it online. The incident occurred just a few days after some individuals were caught filming the members secretly at their dorm. They were apprehended at the scene and sent to the police station for questioning.

Steps Engenes took to control the spread of Heesung's address online

ENHYPEN's fandom Engenes reported the original post and shared it by blurring out Heeseung's address. They intended to let more people know about the mishap, without compromising personal details of the artists. Following that, they also created certain templates and mass shared it to help it reach the boy band's agency BELIFT LAB.

Why are fans' bashing BELIFT LAB after Heeseung's address leaked online?

Engenes felt it was needed "to hold the company accountable for consistently neglecting the well-being of the artists it depends on matters." They posted their demand with the hashtags "TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER", "BELIFTLABDoBetter" and "OneWithHEESEUNG."

They are particularly upset because as per them, the agency should have taken strong security measures after a grave incident like a dorm invasion took place. Thus, they made a long list, citing their grievances and shared it online, hoping that would probe swift reaction from BELIFT LAB.

Heeseung's past case of phone number leak by sasaeng

In May 2025, Heeseung received 17 calls from an unknown individual during a live broadcast. Despite Heeseung's request to be left alone during the live broadcast, the person persisted in calling him. As a result, his usual calm demeanor gave way to irritation as he urged the caller to stop, saying, "Don't call me, seriously!"

