Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Scarlett Johansson starrer roars with thrills but plays it very safe

Plot

Five years after Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs struggle to survive in most climates, except in isolated equatorial regions. A pharmaceutical company, led by Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), hires covert operation expert Zora (Scarlett Johansson) and doctor Henry (Jonathan Bailey) to collect DNA from three massive dinosaurs in an abandoned island, for a life-saving drug. Duncan (Mahershala Ali), Zora’s trusted team leader, captains their boat.

Along the way, they rescue a shipwrecked family. On the island, Zora and team face deadly dinosaurs, as they try getting hold of the DNA samples. On the other hand, the shipwrecked family, independently, tries getting help after parting ways from the main group.

Will Zora and team get the DNA samples that they are looking for? What happens to the shipwrecked family? Watch Jurassic World: Rebirth to find out.

What Works for Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth intends to be a genuine crowd-pleaser, and it shows. The filmmakers aim to deliver a fun and exciting experience, and their effort shines through. The visuals are stunning, with lush jungles, misty islands, and massive dinosaurs that look incredibly real.

The dinosaur combat sequences are thrilling, like the entire boat attack episode, and the river chase episode. Scarlett Johansson’s star power adds to the film's overall appeal. The film moves quickly, never feeling slow or boring. Overall, it’s a good time at the movies. It is perfect for fans who want action-packed dinosaur chaos without overthinking the story.

What Doesn’t Work for Jurassic World: Rebirth

Rebirth doesn’t break new ground. The story feels familiar, following the same formula as earlier Jurassic Park films. It’s predictable, with little you won’t expect. The post-climax segment in an abandoned facility could have been exciting but it stays too basic, thus missing a chance for a big twist.

Dinosaur films have lost their shock value after seven movies; the awe of seeing these creatures is fading. The franchise needs something bold and unexpected to end this new trilogy on a high note.

Performances in Jurassic World: Rebirth

The cast delivers solid performances. Scarlett Johansson is convincing as the tough Zora. Mahershala Ali adds depth to the film with his selfless character of Duncan. Jonathan Bailey shines as Dr. Henry. Rupert Friend is chilling as the sly Martin.

The shipwrecked family, consisting of Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Teresa (Luna Blaise), and Isabella (Audrina Miranda), give an entirely new perspective to the story. Reuben is relatable as the protective father. Blaise and Miranda make Teresa and Isabella likable. David Iacono as Teresa's boyfriend Xavier, adds humour. Other actor do well in their respective parts.

Final Verdict of Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth is a fun and visually spectacular addition to the franchise that delivers what fans expect. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, along with the estranged family, make the characters worth rooting for.

The film’s earnest attempt to entertain, makes it an enjoyable summer blockbuster. However, it doesn’t take risks or offer anything new, sticking to a predictable story that feels too familiar. The lack of shock value and a basic post-climax segment hold it back from being great.

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres now.

