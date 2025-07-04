Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 28: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect After Explosive Voting and More

Love Island USA Season 7 is proving to be another super hit release as more Bombshells and surprise challenges continue to throw the Villa up in the air. Just as we think couples are set for the end game, some of the other storms brew, making the Islanders question their loyalties. Returning with the next part soon, Love Island USA Season 7 episode 28 is all set to drop on July 4, 202,5 at 9 pm ET.

What Happened in Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 27

In episode 27, the host, Ariana Madix, revealed that an outside Villa voting round would affect their choices for sending home participants. However, the final call would be made by the Islanders themselves as they opted to save one person out of the six at the risk of leaving. After 5 participants were sent home, Jaden Duggar, Gracyn Blackman, Andreina Santos, TJ Palma, and Austin Shepard, the shock could not be ignored on the Islanders’ faces.

Taylor Williams was chosen as the one saved member, but a lot of drama unfolded before that was possible. They were also able to learn that, despite their previous beliefs, Amaya Espinal was not hated by the citizens of America.

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 28: How to Watch?

The upcoming Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 28 will air on Friday, July 4, on Peacock and Bravo at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. Fans of the show can tune into Love Island USA which airs every night at 9 pm EDT, except Wednesdays.

Check out the following time zones for watching the upcoming Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 28

July 4

BRT: 10:00 pm

July 5

BST: 2:00 am

CEST: 3:00 am

IST: 6:30 am

JST: 10:00 am

AET: 12:00 pm

NZDT: 2:00 pm

