4 new South films to watch this week on OTT: Thug Life, Uppu Kappurambu and more
Are you planning to watch any new South film on OTT? Here’s a list of movies that you must check out.
South Indian films are surely a dose of fine entertainment for anyone on weekends. If you’re confused about what to watch, here’s a list of new South movies that you need to watch on OTT.
4 South films to watch on OTT this week
|
Title
|
Genre
|
Where to watch
|
Thug Life
|
Gangster Action
|
Netflix
|
Madras Matinee
|
Comedy Drama
|
SunNXT
|
Paramasivan Fathima
|
Horror Thriller
|
Aha Video
|
Uppu Kappurambu
|
Political Satire
|
Amazon Prime Video
1. Thug Life (Tamil)
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Genre: Gangster Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Thug Life is a gangster action drama starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. It is available for streaming on Netflix. The Mani Ratnam directorial narrates the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, an aging mafia crime boss who once adopted a young boy, Amaran, after a shootout in Delhi.
Years later, he raises his foster son as his own, making him a formidable member of the mafia. With circumstances tying his hands, Sakthivel appoints his adopted son to lead the gang, which eventually leads to animosity between them.
As the story progresses, the film develops into a battle of death with father and son going head-to-head until one meets their end.
2. Madras Matinee (Tamil)
- Cast: Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat, Roshni Haripriyan, Shelly Nabu Kumar, George Maryan, Sunil Sukhada
- Director: Karthikeyan Mani
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Madras Matinee features the story of an aging sci-fi writer who is challenged by his caretaker to write the tale of a common man. Taking up the challenge, the writer reluctantly follows and understands the life of Kannan, an autorickshaw driver.
However, the writer soon finds out the depthful drama in an ordinary person’s life. What unfolds later becomes the central focus of the story.
3. Paramasivan Fathima (Tamil)
- Cast: Vimal, Chayadevi, MS Bhaskar, Manoj Kumar, Sriranjani, Athira, Aruldoss, Cool Suresh
- Director: Esakki Karvannan
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes
- Where to watch: Aha Video
Paramasivan Fathima is based on the story of a detective who is investigating a mysterious predator in his mountain village. However, as he uncovers buried secrets, he figures out dark truths that have been hidden for generations.
4. Uppu Kappurambu (Telugu)
- Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameshwari
- Director: Ani IV Sasi
- Genre: Political Satire
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Uppu Kappurambu is a political comedy-drama that takes place in the fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram. After her father’s death, a socially anxious Apoorva is appointed as the village head.
As soon as she begins her term, Apoorva faces a dilemma as the village cemetery is running out of burial spots. How she manages to overcome the problems, while tackling the issues raised by two influential people in the village, forms the rest of the story.
