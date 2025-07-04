Brad Pitt Weighs in on F1 Sequel Possibility and Why Ford v Ferrari With Tom Cruise Didn’t Take Off

F1: The Movie is not slowing down, and Brad Pitt is enjoying all the fun that's coming his way. The film opened at a whopping USD 144 million, shattering all previous expectations. There are talks of the stars returning for a second round, and the makers behind the film are already discussing how they can continue the series.

Now, Brad Pitt, who plays Sonny Hayes on screen, is saying how the future for his character looks bleak, but he's not saying no.

Brad Pitt's opinions on Sonny Hayes' future if F1 film returns with sequel

"I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking," he revealed to The National, affirming the doubts about his interest in a possible return. As the ending of the film saw partial closure, he does not know how bright it can be for him after all.

"F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris's character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I'm not sure."

He does, however, have some suggestions about his character's plans, "Sonny's probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I'm not sure beyond that, just yet."

Brad Pitt reveals why Ford v Ferrari film ended

While the two were all set to reunite after roles in very few projects, including Interview With a Vampire, in Ford v Ferrari, it never became a reality. The Fight Club star shared how racing was tied to their decisions, and it was Tom Cruise who ultimately backed off.

He shed light on the timeline of the events, noting that it was 10 years before the Christian Bale-Matt Damon starrer saw the light of day. But there was one crucial detail that had it canceled. "What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and [Tom] wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realized that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn't come through."

Speaking about possibly bringing on the Mission Impossible star along for the next part of the Formula One film, Pitt added, "I'm not sure how that's going to work [in a potential 'F1' sequel], but we'll give it a go. I'd love to."

