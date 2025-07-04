Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 28: 5 Islanders Who Got Eliminated After Public Vote and Recoupling Twist

Love Island USA Season 7 surprised fans with a big elimination twist on Thursday night. The latest episode, which aired on Peacock at 9:00 pm ET, saw five Islanders leaving the villa after a public vote and tense recoupling.

Austin Shephard, Andreina Santos, Gracyn Blackman, Jaden Duggar, and TJ Palma were all sent home. Taylor Williams was also in the bottom six but was saved by a vote from the remaining Islanders. The decision left viewers shocked because many believed some of the eliminated Islanders were genuine and brought good energy to the villa.

Public vote decides who stays

The elimination came right after a dramatic game where the Islanders sent each other postcards with tough questions. The game created new tensions, especially between Huda Mustafa, Olandria Carthen, and Chris Seeley. Huda and Olandria clashed over Chris, who is interested in Michelle 'Chelley' Bissainthe.

Host Ariana Madix revealed the public vote results, which put six Islanders at risk. The safe Islanders then chose to save Taylor Williams, sealing the fate of the other five. After this, Iris, Bryan, and Pepe were left single in the villa.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

This latest recoupling has become the biggest elimination of the season so far. Earlier in Season 7, Charlie Georgiou, Jeremiah Brown, and Hannah Fields were also eliminated as Casa Amor brought in new bombshells. With the recent exit of five Islanders, only 20 contestants remain as the show moves quickly toward the finale.

Fans were vocal online about the surprising eliminations. Many felt the audience’s votes showed a gap between what viewers want and how Islanders play the game. Some said they were shocked to see genuine contestants like Andreina Santos and Austin Shephard go home so early.

Love Island USA Season 7 breaks records

Despite the shocking exits, Love Island USA Season 7 has become Peacock’s top-performing show as per News 18. After a slow start in earlier seasons, the show found its groove in Season 6 and has only grown in popularity this year. According to Deadline, the show reached its highest audience numbers when Casa Amor began.

The new episodes air every day except Wednesdays on Peacock at 7:00 pm ET. Fans will now watch closely to see how the remaining 20 Islanders handle the final weeks and whether any more big twists are coming.

