Is Meghan Markle Plotting New Tell-All as Prince Harry Faces USD 2 Million Court Loss in Royal Security Battle? Here's All We Know

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing fresh action against the royal family after Prince Harry’s recent court defeat over his failed security plea. The Duchess of Sussex believes her in-laws influenced the ruling that now leaves Harry responsible for a USD 2 million payout. Sources say Meghan feels the royals “tried to bleed them dry,” pushing the couple into a financial strain.

Harry’s loss means he and Meghan, along with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, will not have armed police bodyguards, paid for by British taxpayers, reinstated when they visit the UK. Insiders reveal that Meghan is convinced this move was a deliberate effort by the royals to undermine them.

Here’s what Meghan Markle has in mind

A source told RadarOnline that Meghan didn’t want Harry to pursue an appeal because if he lost, he would be required to cover legal costs for both sides. They added that there was no talking him out of it as he was determined to make a point, and he truly believed the court would side with him.

According to insiders, Meghan sees her husband’s court humiliation as proof that the royal family is biased. She now feels compelled to respond.

The High Court ruled against Prince Harry’s request to restore armed police protection during visits to England, citing no legal basis for foreign-funded security. Harry had argued that the threat level justified armed guards, but judges disagreed.

The decision not only denies his appeal but also requires him to pay legal costs estimated at USD 2 million. “It’s especially infuriating because Harry assumed it was going to be a fair and balanced decision, but now it appears it was biased and a waste of time and money,” the insider added.

Insiders also claim that the hefty legal bill has made Meghan more open to writing her own tell-all book. “It’s something that’s been dangled in front of her since they settled in California,” said the source.

The couple already runs a tight ship financially and doesn’t have a spare couple of million just sitting in the bank. It must be taken from investments, which will now cost them additional fees. Meghan may see a new memoir as the quickest way to cover the legal costs, the mortgage, living expenses in Montecito, and funding their private security team.

A new book by Meghan Markle could reportedly end any remaining chances of reconciliation with the royal family. According to a RadarOnline insider, things have become so strained between Meghan and the royals that she no longer sees a reason to hold back.

The source also suggested that Harry may eventually realize Meghan’s actions are creating a permanent divide between him and his family. If Meghan does move forward with a revealing memoir, the rift is expected to deepen further, potentially leaving the Sussexes more isolated from the royal institution.

