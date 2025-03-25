Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Their Every Day 'Love Story' with Rare Glimpse at Kids Archie and Lilibet; See Here

Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse of her children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in a sweet Instagram post on March 24. The photo, posted on her lifestyle brand As Ever’s account, captured the Duchess of Sussex gardening with her kids.

Meghan captioned the post, “Every day is a love story.” In the image, Archie hugged his mother’s leg while Lilibet sat on her hip, holding a small basket. Both children faced away from the camera, but their red hair, inherited from their father, Prince Harry, was clearly visible.

Prince Harry has spoken before about the strong 'ginger gene' in his family. During a January 2023 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said, “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!” He added, “The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”

Harry admitted that he initially thought his red hair would not be passed down to his children. He said that at the beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, he genuinely believed that if they had kids, the 'ginger gene' would not stand up to his wife's genes. However, he later realized he was wrong.

Meghan has shared a few glimpses of her children on social media since launching her personal Instagram page. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said it had been special to build her As Ever brand with her kids watching, describing it as a multigenerational story.

She stated that having her own daughter was meaningful to her, as she had spent much of her life championing the rights of girls and women, and she hoped it would become part of her daughter’s legacy as well.

Meghan also spoke about finding balance as a working mother, saying that her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was about doing what one can and doing it with love.

Prince Harry and Meghan have mostly kept Archie and Lilibet out of the public eye, sharing only a few photos over the years. In December, the couple included a picture of their children in their 2024 holiday card, showing them running toward their parents.

Meghan also posted a photo of Harry and Lilibet on a boat earlier this month. While the couple is protective of their children’s privacy, they occasionally share moments from their family life, giving fans a rare look at their growing kids.