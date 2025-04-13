Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Investigate Why Hollywood is Turning Against Them and Emmy Snub: 'Orchestrated Hate Campaign...'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly conducting a behind-the-scenes investigation to understand why they appear to be disliked in Hollywood. The couple, who have become increasingly involved in the entertainment industry, feel they are being sidelined by influential figures in Tinseltown. RadarOnline has learned that they are determined to uncover those responsible for the apparent lack of support.

Advertisement

A major factor behind the Sussexes' feelings of being shunned is the lack of an Emmy nomination for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Despite the series becoming the most-watched Netflix premiere in 2022, with 81.6 million hours viewed within the first four days, it was notably absent from the Emmy nominations.

"The fact they didn’t get an Emmy nod was a massive blow," an insider shared. This snub has left the couple frustrated, feeling that the recognition they believe they deserve has been unfairly denied.

In addition to the Emmy disappointment, Meghan Markle’s new podcast has also faced negative reviews. The first episode of the show received harsh criticism, with some calling it stomach-turning. This criticism adds to the couple’s frustration, as they were hoping for a successful launch.

The podcast, along with Meghan's other Netflix project With Love, Meghan, has been under scrutiny, with both projects receiving unfavorable reviews. Sources close to the couple believe this ongoing negative attention is part of a larger issue that needs to be addressed.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan are reportedly focused on identifying the individuals or forces they believe are working against them in Hollywood. “They feel there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’re determined to identify those behind it,” an insider disclosed.

With their high-profile connections, such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, the couple is relying on their powerful friends to investigate the situation and help them understand the reasons behind their struggles in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Says UK Police Protection Was Withdrawn to ‘Trap’ Him and Meghan Markle as Working Royals