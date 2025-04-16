Meghan Markle Shares How She Handles Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s Sickness, Opens Up About Challenges of Being a ‘Working Mom’

Meghan Markle is opening up about the reality of balancing work and motherhood. On Tuesday, April 15, the Duchess of Sussex released the second episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. In the episode, she spoke with Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, about the challenges of being a working mom.

Advertisement

Both Meghan and Saujani are mothers of two and are navigating careers alongside parenting. Meghan shared that her own children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, were sick at the time of recording. “My kids, for example, right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A,” she said. “I hear a little pitter-patter of feet upstairs. They're home from school.”

Meghan Markle said she has been caring for her children through sleepless nights. “You know, coughs are up all night and rubbing the back,” she told Saujani. Still, she believes it’s important to show up for both her work and her children.

“Just be honest in the journey of it. And say, ‘Yeah, today, I'm gonna show up for you, but I'm showing up for you in my sweatshirt because I've been up all night with my babies,’” she said. “But I'm still gonna be able to show up for both because both matter and both are what keep my cup full.”

Advertisement

Reshma Saujani agreed, mentioning that the pandemic showed what’s possible for working mothers. She pointed out that with flexibility, mothers can care for sick children and still manage work commitments. She also stressed that providing grace and flexibility and giving women control over their time could lead to a significant shift.

Despite their busy schedules, both women shared that their favorite title is 'mom.' Meghan acknowledged that taking a break can be difficult, mentioning how she often finds herself scrolling through pictures of her children.

She also recalled how her husband encourages her to take a moment for herself, suggesting she work out or take a bath. However, Meghan confessed that she prefers to cuddle with her kids, embracing the full-on nature of parenting, which she wouldn’t trade for anything.

Meghan’s podcast is part of her new media venture with Lemonada Media and connects to her upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever. She said the podcast shows her journey as a female entrepreneur and includes conversations with other women leading successful brands.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and King Charles Grow Distant Amid UK Security Feud; Source Reveals ‘There is No Rapprochement’