Jane’s Addiction's Reunion Tour Comes to an Abrupt End After Onstage Fight Between Members; 'We Have No Choice but To...'

Jane's Addiction has called off the rest of their reunion tour and announced a hiatus following a physical altercation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro during a live performance.

The incident occurred on September 13 during the band's performance in Boston, prompting a series of statements from the band and its members explaining the situation and subsequent decision.

During the Boston show, Farrell punched Navarro while the band was performing. The onstage fight stunned the audience and made the tour's future uncertain. A few days later, on September 16, the band announced via social media that the tour had been canceled.

“To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” the official statement read. “As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.”

The statement also stated that fans who had purchased tickets would receive a refund at the point of purchase. Those who purchased tickets through third-party platforms such as StubHub and SeatGeek were advised to contact the companies directly for a refund.

Although Perry Farrell was not specifically mentioned in the band's initial statement, Dave Navarro later shared a more detailed explanation on Instagram, signed by himself, Stephen Perkins, and Eric Avery.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," Navarro wrote. He added, “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Navarro expressed regret for disappointing their fans, stating that the band was unable to provide a safe environment on stage or deliver the performances their fans expected. He concluded his message by saying, "Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric, and Stephen."

Following the band's announcements, Farrell used Instagram stories to apologize for his actions at the Boston show. He said that this weekend has been incredibly difficult, and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that he apologize to his bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family, and friends for his actions during Friday's show.

Farrell admitted that he had reached a breaking point, calling his behavior inexcusable. He also stated that he takes full responsibility for how he handled the situation.

Jane's Addiction's reunion tour had been going on for several weeks, with 17 shows completed before the band called it quits. There were 15 more shows scheduled, but all have been canceled.

