Jelly Roll Recalls Nearly Meeting Diddy But He Decided Against It Due To Strange Feeling: 'I Don’t Know What It Was'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had Jelly Roll’s spidey senses tingling way before any of his current headline-making allegations were levied against him.

The country singer, who recently swept the CMT Awards, taking home three out of three major accolades he was nominated for, while appearing on the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast last week, revealed that he skipped a photo-op with the rapper and media mogul, way before his recent scandal.

In October last year, when both men were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Roll said he declined a meet-up with Diddy for reasons he can't even explain.

Jelly Roll recounts his uneasy vibes about Diddy since October 2023, predating the singer's recent sexual assault allegations

“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they [Jimmy Kimmel Live! crew] said, ‘Do you want to meet such and such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way,” Jelly Roll shared during the aforementioned podcast, where he was joined by his wife Bunnie XO.

Upon being asked if he's ever had a “weird” interaction with a fellow celeb or gotten Illuminati vibes from one, Roll disclosed he does have one story about off vibes that he would probably “get in trouble” for sharing.

The country star, however, went ahead and shared it.

“I was getting down the hallway [on the way to meet Diddy] — this is a true story — I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car,” Jelly Roll said of his nixed Diddy meet-up.

The singer continued, “I don't know what it was, and I made a joke first, ‘You don't wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed…’ And nobody thought that was funny…When we were walking, I was like, I don't know. Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don't even know if that's a picture I want.’”

Of the near miss Jelly Roll and Sean Diddy Combs meet up, People magazine reports that Diddy was never directly asked to meet Jelly Roll and that the request may have come from show producers without Combs’ knowledge.

While the photo-op didn't happen, Roll’s instinct about the Bad Boy Records owner now seems intuitive, given how the latter has been swarmed with a series of lawsuits in the past few weeks.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal troubles

Last month, Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal agents. Following the home raids, his lawyers released a statement condemning the action.

“There was a gross overuse of military level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” attorney Aaron Dyer told People in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The attorney further added, “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There has been no finding of criminal liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he added.

The said raids, reportedly, were in line with a sex trafficking investigation.

Additionally, the singer’s ex, Cassie Ventura, as well as three other women have claimed Combs sexually and physically assaulted them.

Combs for his part has vehemently denied those allegations and has also settled the Cassie Ventura lawsuit privately.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

