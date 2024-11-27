Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Why Toddler Left The Wicked Broadway Musical With 'Lots Of Questions' In Her Mind

Jodie Turner-Smith’s four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Juno was fascinated after watching the musical Wicked on Broadway even though she didn’t understand the plot. On Tuesday, November 26, The Agency actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and recalled the experience of taking her toddler to see the beloved musical.

The actress started by claiming that Wicked will be in the zeitgeist in a different way after Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba in the latest movie adaptation because she “undoubtedly has slayed this performance." Although her daughter was too young to understand much, she wanted to see the Broadway version before watching the film.

“I was just like, ‘I just need her to take her the play in before the movie,” Turner-Smith said. "She had a lot of questions,” she jokingly added. Since the John M. Chu-helmed film was set up as a prequel to the classic The Wizard of Oz, Fallon asked the actress whether her daughter had seen the OG movie.

“She must’ve been like, ‘What is going on?’ Oh my god,” Fallon said with a laugh. The Bad Monkey actress revealed that Juno had never seen the classic but it doesn’t matter because Wicked has always been close to her heart. “I just love Wicked so much, and it’s my favorite musical and I just love it. I was eager. I was keen. I wasn’t the only one with a 4½-year-old in there," she said excitedly.

In June, The Acolyte actress appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna and shared how motherhood boosted her self-confidence. "Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother,” she said. "It is my favorite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honor." The actress also admitted that motherhood “enriched” her and shifted everything about her. “It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!" she added.