Justin and Hailey Bieber to ‘Use a Surrogate’ for Their Second Child? Sources Spill the Beans

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time being new parents. The Rhode founder and the Baby crooner welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, and are definitely looking to have more kids in the future.

The source close to the couple shared with Life & Style that though the businesswoman had a traumatic birth experience, she always talks about having a big family with Justin.

The Biebers have been married since 2018 and are often hit with the speculation of facing struggles being together. However, Baldwin-Bieber has time and again denied the rumors. She claimed that the reports and the headlines about the couple’s union being on the rocks are completely fake.

Hailey Bieber wishes to be a mom again

The sources, further in conversation with the media portal, shared that Hailey adores being a mom to Jack and is definitely wanting more kids. They explained, “Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom.”

The insider further explained, “She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together.”

Moreover, the source went on to state that the mom of one suffered from postpartum hemorrhage. Though the chances are that it won’t happen again, it is a big risk for Hailey to take. Hence, the Biebers will look at surrogacy as an option.

The source elaborated, “It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate.” They concluded by saying, “It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!”

Hailey and Justin Bieber have often been making headlines, with the recent one being about the Yummy crooner recalling his mean remarks about his wife, following her Vogue cover appearance.

