Justin and Hailey Bieber Cut Off Friends Who Are ‘Attacking Them’ and Spilling Out Secrets: Report

Justin Bieber and his wife have zero tolerance for fake friends. The couple is cutting their pals loose, who have been attacking them and spilling their secrets.

Sources close to the musician and the Rhode founder revealed to Life & Style that since the duo has cut ties with a few people around them, especially Justin walking off from his company and Scooter Braun, they have been able to focus more on the people and projects.

According to the media reports, the Baby crooner is changing his social circle amid fans being concerned about his mental health. The speculations about the Grammy-winning musician’s struggles began to circulate after he was caught smoking from a bong in May 2025.

Why are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber cutting ties with their friends?

While in conversation with the media portal, an insider revealed that the new parents on the block have “no regrets and think it’s kind of funny that people they’ve cut out of their life are trying to attack them over it and cloaking it in this phony air of concern.”

They further added, “All that does is make them more sure they made the right choice cutting them loose.”

The source also went on to share that the couple is close with Judah Smith and his wife, Chelsea. They claimed that the latter couple has been married for more than two decades and serves as role models to Justin and Hailey.

One of the sources also went on to talk about Bieber walking out of the business with Scooter Braun. They stated, “Since Justin cut ties with Scooter, he has been free and is only trying to align himself with people and projects that he truly believes in.”

The insider continued, “He doesn’t want to make money or spend time with people he doesn’t have the same values as.”

As for his friends in the industry, the musician shares a great bond with his fellow artists, Usher and Drake. Hailey is often seen hanging out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

