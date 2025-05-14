Justin Bieber Gets Inspired by Hailey Bieber For New Product Amid Divorce Rumors; Here's How Model Reacted

Justin Bieber may be entering the lifestyle tech space with a new product idea, but first, he needs his wife’s approval. The singer has been teasing products from his new fashion and lifestyle brand, SKYLRK, including chunky sandals, neon outfits, and most notably, a phone case designed to hold a single joint.

Advertisement

The design appears to be inspired by Hailey Bieber’s viral Rhode Lip Case, a silicone iPhone case that includes a slot to hold Rhode’s Peptide Lip products.

On Tuesday, May 13, Bieber shared a series of Instagram posts about his prototype. “Turns out she has this tech patented so if I want to make this case I’ll have to pay her a fee,” he wrote, tagging Hailey. “If she even approves me to make this lmfao.” Hailey replied in the comments: “I’ll think about it!”

The Rhode Lip Case launched in February 2024 and quickly became one of Rhode’s most talked-about items since the skincare brand’s debut in June 2023. Justin praised Hailey for the product and openly credited her design for inspiring his version.

In a follow-up post, Justin showed photos of his joint-holder phone case design. It features a similar style to Hailey’s case but with a longer insert along the side, seemingly made to store a single joint. “Workin on the moldingggggggggggggg please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao,” he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber also gave fans a glimpse into the development of his SKYLRK brand, sharing behind-the-scenes images of product shoots for clothing and footwear. “Website product shots for ur headtop,” he wrote. “Let me know if showing u the process is fun? Either way I’m gonna keep doin it cuz I’m enjoying it.”

Hailey has also played a role in building SKYLRK. Back in April, she shared a photo of herself wearing a leather bomber jacket on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Been designing my favorite jacket of all time.”

In recent weeks, Justin has been more open about his personal life, including his cannabis use. On May 4, he posted a picture next to a bong, and during Coachella, he was filmed smoking next to his 15-year-old brother.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Goes on Rant About Royalty and Love, Confesses Having Desire to Please in Now-Deleted Update; Know More