Justin Bieber Admits Having ‘Anger Issues’ Following Social Media Rant; Singer Says He Wants to ‘Grow Up’

Justin Bieber promises to work on his anger issues following a series of social media rants! On March 22, the Grammy winner shared a post on his Instagram writing, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” in the caption.

The post features a carousel of images including his close-up selfie in a hoodie and his childhood picture. Lastly, a picture of what appears to be his son Jack Blues in front of a giant projector screen.

This post came after Bieber posted a religious message about "forgiveness" on his Instagram Stories. He even shared a screenshot from his wife Hailey Biber’s old Instagram post about being "more vulnerable" in the years to come.

"Still relevant boo,” he wrote over the Instagram story. Netizens assumed that the Baby hitmaker was losing his mind over ex-Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco creating buzz for their new album release.

“Justin Bieber losing the idgaf war so bad,” one X user wrote. “Selena Gomez dropping an entire album shading Justin Bieber is exactly what I‘d do if I was a singer,” another quipped defending the songstress.

Earlier this week, Bieber posted a carousel of images including his recent Disneyland getaway with his wife Hailey and friends and a few snaps of his childhood. Fans were quick to notice that he posted mere hours after Gomez posted her throwback video.

“Hailey, get off this man’s phone,” one user commented under his post. “THE QUALITY OF THE FIRST PHOTO IS SENDING ME,” another quipped. “Sel also posted a throwback video a few hours ago,” another pointed out suspiciously.

Bieber and Gomez have been making headlines ever since the latter dropped her recent album. She was also embroiled in drama with the Rhodes beauty after she liked a TikTok post shading Gomez.