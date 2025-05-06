Met Gala 2025: Hailey Bieber Keeps It Basic With Just a Jacket Sans Husband Justin Bieber at Carpet Appearance
Hailey Bieber turns heads at Met Gala 2025 with a solo red carpet appearance in a sleek blazer dress, skipping husband Justin Bieber.
Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, opting for a minimalist yet chic ensemble. She wore a black Saint Laurent tuxedo blazer dress, paired with sheer tights and platform peep-toe heels. Her accessories included Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry.
Notably, Justin Bieber was absent from the event. The couple last attended the Met Gala together in 2021. Hailey Bieber's solo appearance comes amid recent controversies surrounding Justin, including concerns about his well-being following a social media post.
The 2025 Met Gala celebrated Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book on Black Dandyism. Hailey's tailored ensemble resonated with the theme by showcasing her blend of simplicity with cultural relevance.
