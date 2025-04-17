Justin Bieber’s Team Shuts Down 'Broke' Rumors, Calls It ‘Clickbait Stupidity’ Spread By Outsiders

Justin Bieber was recently dragged under many rumors, one of which includes the singer being on the brink of financial collapse. However, the team of the All I Want for Christmas Is You artist is now slamming the speculations.

The new claims come from an exposé from The Hollywood Reporter in which the outlet reported that Justin Bieber is currently unprotected after the star made a big decision to get separated from his management team last summer. Adding to the misery, it was a crushing debt that came from the cancellation of his 2022 Justin Bieber Justice World Tour.

For those who do not know, he called off the remaining shows of the said tour after around 45 concerts that the Baby crooner delivered. This decision that Justin Bieber made was for one simple reason: to spend time with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and to look after his health. However, this further resulted in Justin Bieber owing USD 20 million to his tour promoter.

Meanwhile, when Entertainment Tonight reached out to the team of the That Should Be Me singer, they claimed, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed and clearly ill-informed sources disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”

This new update comes after the singer has cut ties with most of his close people. Not only the famous ones, including Drake and more but also his own fashion brand, Drew House.

Well, this isn't the only shocking step that he has taken recently, but the Canadian singer has even requested his fans to not buy anything from the brand, as it does not represent his family.

Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beat singer has even shared an animated video in which he could be seen burning his past behind and starting a new life with his beloved wife and the newly welcomed son, Jack Blues Bieber.

For those unversed, the One Time hitmaker had welcomed his son back in the month of August 2024.

