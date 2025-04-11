Justin Bieber QUITS Personal Venture Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Issues: 'No Longer Involved'

Justin Bieber has officially stepped away from Drew House, the fashion brand he co-founded in 2018 with his former stylist, Ryan Good. In a now-deleted Instagram Story posted on April 10, the singer made it clear he no longer wanted to be associated with the label. The move comes amid growing speculation about his relationship with Hailey Bieber, though neither has addressed the rumors directly.

"I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand," he wrote. "Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or [my] family or life. If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber, don’t waste your money on drewhouse."

Justin’s statement came with a screenshot of Drew House’s Instagram profile, where he also scribbled out the brand’s profile photo. His comments suggest a complete departure from the brand he helped build, which was launched in January 2019.

Shortly after distancing himself from Drew House, Justin Bieber began promoting his new fashion venture called SKYLRK. However, a video featuring an animated version of himself setting a house on fire, a symbolic reference to ending Drew House, has stirred controversy.

"The SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face to all the people who had been working hard on the next Drew House release," a source told PEOPLE. "Also, some of his employees were affected by the Palisades and Pasadena fires. That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive, but that’s who he really is."

While Bieber is stepping away now, his involvement in Drew House was once described as hands-on. In a 2019 interview with GQ, co-founder Ryan Good shared that Justin had invited him over and shared his vision for the brand, asking him to take on the role of creative director.

According to Ryan, Justin outlined the concept clearly and in depth, showing both simplicity and specificity in his ideas. He noted that Justin had a strong instinct and a sharp eye for fashion, which he considered one of the brand’s most valuable assets. Ryan also mentioned that the public interest in both Justin and Hailey Bieber played a big role in helping Drew House gain traction in the fashion world.

