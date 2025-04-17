Justin Bieber's Former Collaborators Say He is 'Lost' and Unprotected Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber has been dominating most of the headlines recently. Many of his fans are concerned about his mental health, especially after the singer shared a few cryptic posts on social media, in one of which he reportedly expressed feeling “unworthy.”

It seems that Bieber’s former collaborators are also concerned about him. As per The Hollywood Reporter’s article, ex-collaborator Poo Bear shared, “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

Advertisement

The singer’s former team member reportedly said that witnessing the Baby singer disintegrating like that is like seeing the “embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” adding, “He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

On the other hand, THR reported that an insider close to the singer shared, ” Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do.” The source continued saying that Bieber is “healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”

For the unversed, the Purpose artist’s recent social media posts raised a few eyebrows, the posts reportedly including him mentioning, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

Advertisement

He also shared on social media that he got “anger issues” and that he desired to “grow and not react so much.”

As per the report, the recent pictures of the singer seemingly showed him appearing gaunt and disappearing in his clothing. Concerns about his mental well-being among his fans were raised even more when, last week, he reportedly told paparazzi that all they cared about was “money, not human beings.”

Amid this, rumors about the musician and his wife, Hailey's, alleged trouble in paradise have also resurfaced. As per Radar, a source recently revealed that the couple is desperately attempting to save their marriage. The insider revealed that they are doing “tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud.”

ALSO READ: Euphoria Season 3 to Have Cassie and Nate Getting Married? Leaked Sydney Sweeney Clip From Set Hints at Major Twist